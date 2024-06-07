Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,127,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 20,691,545 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.64.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
