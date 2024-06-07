Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,127,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 20,691,545 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

