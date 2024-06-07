Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.29. 199,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,162% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Docebo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.