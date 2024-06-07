Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after acquiring an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,556,000 after buying an additional 523,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,685,000 after buying an additional 578,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,702,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

