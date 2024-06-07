DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,088 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %
DASH traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. 2,414,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01, a PEG ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.