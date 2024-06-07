DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,088 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.6 %

DASH traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. 2,414,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01, a PEG ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DoorDash by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.