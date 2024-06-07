DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells $139,698.78 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 121,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

