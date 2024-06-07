Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Reduced by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,733,695 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 2.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 344,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,793. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

