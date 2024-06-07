DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,229,756 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 12,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,619. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

