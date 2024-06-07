Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) versus Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $40.61 million 0.05 -$4.97 million ($1.19) -0.34 Lyra Therapeutics $1.56 million 12.51 -$62.68 million ($1.20) -0.27

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -13.07% -55.14% -14.95% Lyra Therapeutics -4,099.82% -77.34% -51.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dynatronics and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lyra Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 847.63%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2,126.56%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Lyra Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

