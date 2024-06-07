e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 14,253 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded down $5.99 on Friday, reaching $177.52. 916,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,707. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Read Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.