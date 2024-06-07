EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

