Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.45. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 795,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.57.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

