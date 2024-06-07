ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 20,932,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 16,703,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Up 9.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a market cap of £5.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

