Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $51.77 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $973,411.78 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001810 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,632,155 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

