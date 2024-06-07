Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX stock opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

