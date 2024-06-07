Energi (NRG) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $755,590.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00050630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,480,623 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.