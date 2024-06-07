ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.94 ($15.16) and last traded at €13.95 ($15.17). Approximately 4,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.02 ($15.24).

ENI Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.84.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

