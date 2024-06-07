Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.372 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

ENI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ENI has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. ENI has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on E. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

