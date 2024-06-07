EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.21 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.93 ($0.20). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,208,833 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
