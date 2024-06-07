Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 143,089 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $195,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $121.44. 921,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,103. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

