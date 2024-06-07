Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,496,403 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 18.45% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $566,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 234,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,461. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

