Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.56% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,183,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 242,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,201. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $293.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

