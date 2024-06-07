Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,667,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $260,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,821,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

