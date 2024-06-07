Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $783,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,642. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

