Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Billion Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,701,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,033,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502,527. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

