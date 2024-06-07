Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $198.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Unilever worth $198,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $151,263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4,657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. 1,010,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,715. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

