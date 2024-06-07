Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,448,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 659,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,397. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

