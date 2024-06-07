Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,681,286 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,681,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.32. 675,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

