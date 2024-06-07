Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.33% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $188,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 681,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

