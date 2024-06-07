Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,275,717 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,935,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,275,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.29% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,058,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,032,264 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.