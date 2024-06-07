Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $217,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 370.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 43.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

