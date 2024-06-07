Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $90,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,394. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

