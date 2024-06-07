Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $146,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.04. 941,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,217. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

