Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Colliers International Group worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 75,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

