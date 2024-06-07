Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Medpace worth $108,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Medpace by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Medpace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.19. 113,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.47 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.