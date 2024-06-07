Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 403,526 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403,526 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $87,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 7,946,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.