Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 688,951 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,951 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $102,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,919,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126,713. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

