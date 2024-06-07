Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,875 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $173,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

