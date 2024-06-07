Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Calix worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Calix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,380 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $18,165,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 505,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,123. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

