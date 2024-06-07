Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $117.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,672,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 500,936 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $117,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,135,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 14,788,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,376,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

