Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $134.41 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.92% of Eagle Materials worth $134,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,674. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

