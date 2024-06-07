Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.74 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7,174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,337 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after buying an additional 1,053,067 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,509. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

