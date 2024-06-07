Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,352 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

CDNS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.42. 927,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,275. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

