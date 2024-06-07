Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,469 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Essent Group worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,938,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 446,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,078. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

