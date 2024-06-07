Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 181,283 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,283 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $157,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.