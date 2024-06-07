Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,786 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,064.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,064.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,387. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 135,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

