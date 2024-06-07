Evercore ISI Trims Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Target Price to $40.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Samsara Stock Down 12.3 %

IOT stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 4,262,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $2,230,235.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

