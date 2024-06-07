Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $771,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,890,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.01 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

