Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a 200-day moving average of $199.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

