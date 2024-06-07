Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,666,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,941,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

