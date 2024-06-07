Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59,136 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 466,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.